VERMILLION — Former USD President James W. Abbott will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2021 Dakota Days Parade on Oct. 2. Abbott led the state’s flagship university for 21 years — the second-longest tenure in university history — and was the first alumnus to hold the position.
Abbott was born in Sioux City, Iowa, before his family moved to Yankton when he was 2 months old. He is the oldest of eight children. After graduating from Yankton High School, Abbott received his bachelor’s degree from USD in 1970 and his juris doctor in 1974.
Over the course of his career, Abbott would teach high school social studies, practice law, overhaul a struggling communications company, and serve as a South Dakota state representative and on various economic development and education boards. He also was the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor in 1994 and governor in 2002.
He was appointed USD president in 1997. During the next two decades, Abbott prioritized investments in student scholarship, faculty recruitment, facility modernization and innovative research — scholarships and financial awards almost tripled during his tenure and campus saw six new buildings, including the Muenster University Center, Sanford School of Medicine and Beacom School of Business, and several renovations. He spearheaded efforts to elevate USD to Division I athletics, raising the university’s profile beyond athletic competition and instilling an even greater sense of Coyote pride among alumni and friends.
Through his efforts, USD saw its enrollment increase from 6,500 to 10,000 students — across the university’s expanded academic programming — addressing South Dakota’s workforce needs and preparing capable leaders for the state, nation and world. He was instrumental in the development of the Discovery District in Sioux Falls that turns university research into products to improve people’s lives, create jobs and boost the economy.
Abbott retired in 2018 but remains a visible fixture at USD as he continues to advocate, offer counsel, open doors, volunteer and visit with alumni, students, families and friends of the university. He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.