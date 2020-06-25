PICKSTOWN — After a 15-month wait, visitors to the Randall Creek Recreation Area are once again a bunch of happy campers.
The recreation area lies on the banks of the Missouri River, downstream of Fort Randall Dam. The area is located one mile west of Pickstown, off U.S. Highway 281.
A flash flood in March 2019 damaged the bridge leading into the campground. The bridge was closed during a post-flood evaluation, with debris collision considered as a major cause of damage.
The day-use area and boat access remained open and available to vehicles, but the bridge and campground have remained closed.
The bridge replacement was completed last week, and the re-opened campground has been seeing good use.
“We’re excited to get back into the campground, and we know our visitors are, too,” said Jon Corey, district park supervisor for South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P).
“We want to thank our regulars for their patience during construction and invite them to come (and) check out the new bridge. I think we’re all looking forward to a summer of camping, fishing and roasting marshmallows.”
The campground opening comes as the weather warms up and the Fourth of July holiday lies just ahead. In addition, the pandemic has created a greater demand for outdoor recreation with easier social distancing.
A good number of Randall Creek campsites are currently open for summer stays, Corey said. Reservations can be made up until the day the camper plans to arrive and as much as 90 days in advance of arrival.
The 2019 campground closure created an immediate economic impact that continued for months, Corey told the Press & Dakotan. The shutdown meant the loss of 132 campsites last summer, he noted.
“The closure resulted in the loss of (more than) 4,000 camper nights in this park alone,” he added.
In addition, neighboring recreation areas sustained flood damage during spring 2019, creating further setbacks for the region, Corey said.
“Flooding on Lake Francis Case in early April (2019) closed several boat ramps and damaged the electrical system at North Point Recreation Area and North Wheeler Recreation Area,” he said. “This damage was repaired in early May (2019).”
Flooding returned on Lake Francis Case, the reservoir created by Fort Randall Dam, during Memorial Day weekend 2019, Corey said. At that point, a number of sites were closed until the July 4 weekend 2019, resulting in the loss of more than 1,600 camper nights, he said.
Those closed areas included many boat ramps, the North Point Recreation Area campground, parts of North Wheeler Recreation Area, South Shore Lakeside Use Area and South Scalp Lakeside Use Area.
While difficult to determine an exact dollar amount of losses, the flooding impact was significant for Randall Creek and surrounding sites, Corey said.
“It’s hard to determine the total loss of revenue but, comparing the numbers from the previous year 2018, the difference was around 50% less for just this district,” he said.
As of early April of this year, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks had spent more than $2 million in this district alone, Corey said.
“Most of this (has been) going to the bridge in the Randall Creek Area and electrical repairs at North Point and North Wheeler,” he added.
The district was still working on repairs at that time, so the dollar figure has likely increased during the past two to three months.
During an earlier interview, GF&P official Jeff VanMeeteren said construction crews faced a major task in replacing the Randall Creek bridge and its support. Based in Yankton, he serves as the southeast regional parks supervisor.
“The (original) bridge was built in the 1950s and was more than 60 years old,” he said. “The creek is very prone to flash flooding, and the bridge has been damaged (through the years) by the flows underneath it.”
The 2019 flash flooding created structural damage that became the last straw for the old bridge, VanMeeteren said.
However, the lost year of camping at the site has now been replaced by the new bridge and re-opened campground access.
Based on what he has seen so far, VanMeeteren remains optimistic about a banner year for park usage, including Randall Creek.
“We should have a fantastic summer,” he said.
