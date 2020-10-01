Chairman Dan Klimisch of Yankton announces that the James River Water Development District awarded $127,468.63 in cost-sharing assistance at their recent regular Board of Directors meeting by way of Zoom on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
The District awarded $25,140 to the United States Geological Survey for operation and maintenance of three streamflow gaging stations on the James River near Stratford, James River near Redfield, and James River near Yankton. These funds will help provide quality hydrologic data in a timely and professional manner. Current stream flow conditions can be found at: https://waterwatch.usgs.gov/index.php?r=sd&id=ww_current
The District awarded $41,200 to the United States Geological Survey South Dakota Water Science Center (USGS) for installing and operating of a real-time nitrate monitoring device on the James River near the Huron gage and for the continuation of the nitrate monitoring device on the James River near the Yankton gauge. The data collected from the nitrate monitor will allow for uses such as calculation of accurate nitrate loads, examination of trends in water-quality conditions as land-use changes evolve, predictive capabilities for downstream water-quality (downstream river intakes), and calibration of contaminant transport models. Results will be available on-line during the monitoring period for the two sites.
The District awarded $13,553 to a landowner in Turkey Valley Township to clean out Turkey Creek on two quarters of land. This project will help prevent erosion of roads in the area and to improve the flow of water.
The District awarded $18,512 to Sand Creek Township to clean out approximately two miles of Sand Creek. Currently the creek has changed courses and is causing township roads to washout every year, this project will allow the creek to flow more naturally.
The District awarded $8,812.50 to a landowner in Perry Township in Davison County to repair a dam which is located about 1 mile above the James River.
The District awarded $10,875 to a landowner in Rosedale Township in Hanson County to repair a sediment trap to help reduce erosion in the area.
The District awarded $9,376.13 to a landowner in Wolf Creek Township in Hutchinson County to repair a dam which is located about 1 mile above the James River.
In other business, the District approved their 2021 operations budget in the amount of $1,051,882. Prior to the budget being approved, the District held their public hearing for the 2021 operations budget. No written or public comments were received in regard to the 2021 operations budget. The District will request $1,034,582 in property taxes payable in 2021.
For further information, contact the James River Water Development District office in Huron at 352-0600 or visit the website at www.jrwdd.com.
