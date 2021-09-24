Yankton and Charles Mix counties both reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, the state recorded 10 new deaths, its largest one-day increase since Feb. 11. The state toll rose to 2,125. South Dakota has posted 56 deaths so far this month.
The new Yankton County death was its 36th overall and third this month.
For Charles Mix County, it was its 26th COVID fatality overall, and it was also its third death in September.
South Dakota recorded 470 new infections Friday, while active cases dropped by 21 to 7,704.
Active hospitalizations declined 6.4% to 190, the lowest level since Aug. 30. There were 27 new hospitalizations reported statewide, with Hutchinson County posting one new hospitalization.
The DOH online portal reported that 64% of South Dakotans ages 12 and older have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, with 58% completing the vaccination series.
Yankton County recorded 13 new positive tests Friday for the third time this week. There were eight new recoveries.
Meanwhile, Charles Mix County posted 10 new cases, the second time in the last three days it has seen a double-digit increase in infections.
Other case tallies for area South Dakota counties Friday included: Bon Homme County, +1; Clay County, +5; Douglas County, 0; Hutchinson County, +1; Turner County, +4; and Union County, +3.
The University of South Dakota online portal reported four active cases (3 students, 1 staff), which was unchanged from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation dropped to five (-2), including two on campus (-2).
In its weekly update issued Friday afternoon, the Yankton School District reported five COVID-19 cases at Yankton High School, two at Yankton Middle School and one at Stewart Elementary School. Also, there was one case of a student/staff member who tested positive outside of school.
Here is the list of active COVID-19 cases in area South Dakota counties on Friday, with the comparison to the number on Sept. 17 in parentheses: Bon Homme County — 19 (0 change); Charles Mix County — 105 (+27); Clay County — 72 (-5); Douglas County — 19 (-1); Hutchinson County — 48 (-4); Turner County — 40 (+1); Union County — 80 (+10); and Yankton County — 105 (+10).
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) updated its portal Friday — two days after it was originally scheduled to do so — but it has reconfigured it to report only on variants of concern since Jan. 1 and vaccine breakthrough cases since Jan. 1. The portal is apparently no longer posting cumulative statistical updates covering the entire pandemic.
However, a New York Times COVID portal Friday showed the state with 5,269 new cases since the last DHHS report on Sept. 15. The Times also showed the state with 2,648 total deaths, which was 284 more than the DHHS’s Sept. 15 report. But it is unknown what the Times had for a death total on that date; numbers tend to vary from source to source.
The Times’ portal also showed Knox County with 978 total cases and 13 deaths, Cedar County with 867 total infections and 11 deaths and Dixon County with 675 total cases and nine deaths.
