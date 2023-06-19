SIOUX FALLS — The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) announced that seven South Dakota Good Samaritan Society locations received the 2023 Bronze-Commitment in Quality Award. In total, only 10 long-term care locations in the state received this recognition.
The Bronze Award is the first of three distinctions possible through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program, which recognizes long-term care providers across the nation that have demonstrated improved quality outcomes for staff, residents and individuals with disabilities in long term and post-acute care.
Providers begin the quality improvement process at the Bronze level, where they assess their organization’s mission, vision, and key factors that lead to success. Each application is reviewed and judged against a set of nationally recognized standards for achieving excellence.
South Dakota Good Samaritan Society skilled nursing facility (SNF) and assisted living (AL) locations receiving the award include:
• Good Samaritan Society — Tyndall SNF, Tyndall.
This year, 394 long term care organizations in 47 states achieved a Bronze National Quality Award. Bronze recipients can now move on to the Silver Award level. The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, Oct. 1-4 in Denver.
