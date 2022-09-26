The public is invited to attend the Unit Stand Up and Assumption of Command Ceremonies for 1st Battalion 147th Field Artillery and Charlie Battery 1-147th Field Artillery. Bravo Battery 1-147th Field Artillery is re-stationing in Sioux Falls, and Charlie Battery is standing up in Yankton.
The ceremony is at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Yankton Readiness Center, 1204 W. 31st Street, Yankton. An open house will follow the ceremony with static displays until 1 p.m. Refreshments will be provide following the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.