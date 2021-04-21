County Fire Ban Lifted

Changing conditions have allowed Yankton County fire officials to feel confident in lifting a burn ban two weeks early — but they continue to have a wary eye on the coming weeks and months.
Yankton County Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan Wednesday that conditions have improved immensely the last few days.
“When you look at the (National) Weather Service’s forecast and the modeling that they’ve got going on, the temperatures are going to be a little bit cooler the next few days — granted, they’re going to be going up some toward the weekend,” he said. “The relative humidity has gone up also, and we’re starting to see the grass green up more. There isn’t quite as much dead vegetation to carry fires through other areas.”
He said that these factors led to the ban’s cancellation as of 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.
“The fire chiefs took that in mind,” he said. “There are some people that need to get some stuff burned so they can start doing field work and stuff like that.”
Scherschligt said that residents generally adhered to the burn ban, which was implemented during the April 6 County Commission meeting.
“Most everybody did very good and we really appreciate that,” he said. “There were a couple that did burn, but I don’t know if it was a miscommunication where they didn’t see that the burn ban was on or they assumed it went off. There was only one or two during that period, so it was very good.”
Throughout the late winter and into the spring, forecasts have called for drier-than-normal conditions throughout the region for the rest of spring and well into summer. So while conditions may be improving in the short term, this may not last particularly long.
“If we don’t get some moisture, it’s going to start to go the other way,” Scherschligt said. “We’ll lose the moisture content of the vegetation — what we call the flashy fuels — and that could lead to problems in the next couple weeks, especially if we get some 70-80 degree temperatures and the relative humidity is running around 15-25% like they did a couple of weeks ago. For a while, everybody was running crazy just trying to catch up with the fires that were being started just by a spark out of a burn barrel.”
He said that the county will remain ready to enact another burn ban if conditions deteriorate again.
“(The County Commission’s) next meeting is May 4, and it’s going to be on the agenda,” he said. “If there is no action to be taken, we’ll just say they can skip it, but it will be on the agenda for probably the next couple of meetings, just in case.”
Scherschligt issued a reminder that anyone who wants to do a controlled burn must remain mindful of the weather conditions, not burn overnight and call in any burns ahead of time to the Yankton County dispatch center at 668-5210.
