Yankton Thrive will be partnering with Interchange to host the City Commission Candidates Forum on Monday, March 20. The forum will be held at Boss’ Pizza and Chicken Sports Bar, 1607 East S.D. Highway 50. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m. with the forum beginning at noon.
Candidates running for City Commission are Ben Brunick, Tom Bixler, Charlie Gross, Brian Hunhoff, Tony Maibaum and Stephanie Moser. All forums will be facilitated by a moderator. The public is requested to bring written questions to the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.