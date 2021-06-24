100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 25, 1921
• Apparently the crest of the June rise has been reached in the river here. The water receded during last night about .2 of a foot and today seemed to be still falling, while reports from points up the river told of lower water there. If there is sufficient fall here, work of building the tramway out toward Pier 3 will proceed next week.
• Ernest Ableson, while hauling a load of hogs to town Tuesday, had his hand badly lacerated. One of the hogs attempted to jump and Mr. Ableson struck at the hog to push him back, his fist hitting the hog in the mouth. He was quite badly bitten.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 25, 1946
• A shipment of 40 Norwegian books has been cleared through the customs office in New York and should arrive at the University of South Dakota library soon, according to Miss Ruth Bergman, librarian. They were presented to the library as a token of gratitude for the support given Norway by Norwegian-Americans during the war.
• The Yankton city public schools had a total of 1,618 children of school age this year, or an increase of three over last year, it was revealed today in figures released from the office of Mrs. Alma Burke, county superintendent of schools.
50 Years Ago
Friday, June 25, 1971
• The United States Senate has extended the draft for another two years, while also increasing the soldier pay budget by $2.7 billion. An amendment was also debated for a phased withdrawal of troops from Vietnam over the next nine years; however, several senators have threatened a filibuster if the move goes through.
• The Thunder Valley Dragway this weekend in Marion, SD, will feature Funny Cars, plastic-bodied replicas of late-model production vehicles. The event will also feature top woman drag-racer Judy Lilly from Golden, Colorado.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 25, 1996
• The Yankton Bucks coaching staff and players will host the Hoop It! camp for area boys grades 3-8 this coming weekend at the Yankton City Hall Gymnasium. The camp will cover shooting mechanics and offensive fundamentals.
• The Yankton Area Career Learning Center is closing its doors this morning. The Center’s board of directors received only 10 days notice, and even that was cut short. Instead, a region Career Learning Center will be located in Vermillion that will provide the same services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.