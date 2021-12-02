Arrests
• Jonathan Walker, 39, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday for driving with a revoked license.
• Michael Brister, 49, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for violation of a no-contact order prior to a court appearance.
• Seth Cressy, 26, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on an unspecified warrant.
• Mallory Jansen, 22, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold and on a warrant for violation of probation.
• Tyler Conklin, 27, Sioux Falls, was arrested Wednesday for speeding, racing on the highway and reckless driving.
• Myron Fineran Jr., 28, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Lenci Battle, 40, Dooraville, Ga., was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.