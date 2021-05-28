The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during April 2021:

Daniel J. Hicks Revocable Trust, 2300 Burleigh St.; Windows; $14,000

Yankton County, 901 E. 7th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $100,000

Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2703 Arlington; Single family home-new; $410,540

Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2810 Arlington Ave.; Single family home-new; $291,145.40

Robert Adams, 1409 Ash St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000

Johannason Contracting Inc., 1601 & 1603 West 25th Street; Multi family home-new; $177,162

John Albert Schneider, 1006 West City Limits Rd; Windows/siding; $8,000

Pasco Tyler, 218 West 5th St.; Moving

Connie Bornitz, 108 Broadway Ave.; Roofing; $8,300

David D. Knoff, 3010 Piper St.; Commercial-new; $14,476

Julie L. Bartekoske, 2407 Walnut St.; Window; $14,980

Karla Marie Novotny, 702 Mulberry St.; Roofing; $2,000

J Keith Wing, 510 Riverside Dr.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $6,000

Daniel Lammers, 1411 Whiting Dr.; Single family home-accessory structure; $7,500

Donald Tucker, 608 James Pl; Single family home-addition; $20,000

John P. Blackburn, 114 West 5th St.; Roofing; $3,200

John M. Nielsen III Inc., 206 East 4th St.; Roofing; $12,700

JW Tramp Construction Inc., 1501 West Street; Single family home-new; $235,640

Richardson Development LLC, 114 Douglas Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $86,000

Yankton County, 901 East 7th St.; Commercial-addition, foundation; $50,000

James A. Schlingman, 811 Grandview Cir; Windows; $32,600

Laura Jones, 508 West 4th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000

Jeffrey Pravecek, 3010 Piper St.; Commercial-new; $235,000

Lowell Groeneweg, 906 Walnut St.; Windows; $3,500

Vicki Wickstrom, 303 East 26th St.; Windows; $11,350

Daryl A. Mello, 1205 East 15th St.; Single family home-addition; $2,800

Marc D. Mooney, 3010 Piper St. Unit 3; Commercial-new; $190,630

Chad Lacey, 409 Spruce St.; Roofing; $1,500

Daniel D. Wheeler, 708 West 15th St.; Single family home-addition; $7,500

Dakota Conference Corp Of, 722 Locust St.; Commercial-accessory structure; $5,896.16

Joseph D. Bruening, 2519 Colton Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $24,000

James M. Bender, 1309 Burleigh St.; Roofing; $12,000

Gratzfeld Family Prtctn Trust, Cedar Terrace; Windows; $5,600

Kevin K Becker, 2600 Mulberry St.; Egress window; $1,000

Terry A. Wiest, 2505 Mulligan Dr.; Windows; $3,800

Donald Marbach, 617 Maple St.; Roofing; $12,598.10

Total Fees: $5,258.50

April 2021 Total Valuation: $2,015,417.66

April 2020 Total Valuation: $2,213,641.60

2021 to Date Valuation: $4,284,653.06

2020 to Date Valuation: $11,179,815.90

