The following permits were issued by the City of Yankton during April 2021:
Daniel J. Hicks Revocable Trust, 2300 Burleigh St.; Windows; $14,000
Yankton County, 901 E. 7th St.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $100,000
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2703 Arlington; Single family home-new; $410,540
Kirby Hofer Construction Co. Inc., 2810 Arlington Ave.; Single family home-new; $291,145.40
Robert Adams, 1409 Ash St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000
Johannason Contracting Inc., 1601 & 1603 West 25th Street; Multi family home-new; $177,162
John Albert Schneider, 1006 West City Limits Rd; Windows/siding; $8,000
Pasco Tyler, 218 West 5th St.; Moving
Connie Bornitz, 108 Broadway Ave.; Roofing; $8,300
David D. Knoff, 3010 Piper St.; Commercial-new; $14,476
Julie L. Bartekoske, 2407 Walnut St.; Window; $14,980
Karla Marie Novotny, 702 Mulberry St.; Roofing; $2,000
J Keith Wing, 510 Riverside Dr.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $6,000
Daniel Lammers, 1411 Whiting Dr.; Single family home-accessory structure; $7,500
Donald Tucker, 608 James Pl; Single family home-addition; $20,000
John P. Blackburn, 114 West 5th St.; Roofing; $3,200
John M. Nielsen III Inc., 206 East 4th St.; Roofing; $12,700
JW Tramp Construction Inc., 1501 West Street; Single family home-new; $235,640
Richardson Development LLC, 114 Douglas Ave.; Commercial-alteration/repair; $86,000
Yankton County, 901 East 7th St.; Commercial-addition, foundation; $50,000
James A. Schlingman, 811 Grandview Cir; Windows; $32,600
Laura Jones, 508 West 4th St.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $2,000
Jeffrey Pravecek, 3010 Piper St.; Commercial-new; $235,000
Lowell Groeneweg, 906 Walnut St.; Windows; $3,500
Vicki Wickstrom, 303 East 26th St.; Windows; $11,350
Daryl A. Mello, 1205 East 15th St.; Single family home-addition; $2,800
Marc D. Mooney, 3010 Piper St. Unit 3; Commercial-new; $190,630
Chad Lacey, 409 Spruce St.; Roofing; $1,500
Daniel D. Wheeler, 708 West 15th St.; Single family home-addition; $7,500
Dakota Conference Corp Of, 722 Locust St.; Commercial-accessory structure; $5,896.16
Joseph D. Bruening, 2519 Colton Ave.; Single family home-alteration/repair; $24,000
James M. Bender, 1309 Burleigh St.; Roofing; $12,000
Gratzfeld Family Prtctn Trust, Cedar Terrace; Windows; $5,600
Kevin K Becker, 2600 Mulberry St.; Egress window; $1,000
Terry A. Wiest, 2505 Mulligan Dr.; Windows; $3,800
Donald Marbach, 617 Maple St.; Roofing; $12,598.10
———
Total Fees: $5,258.50
April 2021 Total Valuation: $2,015,417.66
April 2020 Total Valuation: $2,213,641.60
2021 to Date Valuation: $4,284,653.06
2020 to Date Valuation: $11,179,815.90
