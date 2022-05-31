On Sunday, June 5, Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center will host Discover Heritage Park, an event to celebrate the move of their historic buildings and share the future plans for the park.
The event will be held on the front lawn of the Mead Building from noon-4 p.m. with free-will donation admission to the museum for one day only. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music while playing classic yard games like kubb “Viking chess”, croquet, ladder golf and cornhole. Up In Smoke and Grind N’ Griddle will be serving food.
Museum hours starting May 28 are weekdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and weekends noon-4 p.m. For more information call 605-665-3898 or visit Meadbuilding.org. The Mead Cultural Education Center is located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton.
