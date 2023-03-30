100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 31, 1923
• Contractors digging ditches for the installation of storm sewer to precede the summer’s paving in Yankton this morning struck a sandpit at the corner of Eighth and Broadway.
• Dates for the Yankton County Fair were definitely fixed by the fair board in session Friday afternoon for August 28, 29, 30 and 31 this year. Plans for the fair were completed in a tentative way. More elaborate fireworks than at the first fair last year were decided upon, and some free attractions were tentatively lined up.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 31, 1948
• A blaze of light flooded the atmosphere last night, attracting a sizeable audience at Riverside diamond where the baseball lights were turned on for the first display of the season. Installation of Giant lights by the Giant Manufacturing Company of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was completed this week and the lights were turned on last night, ahead of the planned schedule.
• It will be Dr. T. D. Bowman, incumbent, against Charles H. Gurney in the battle for election as Yankton’s police and fire commissioner at the annual city election Tuesday, April 20, it became apparent today as the deadline for filing of candidates passed yesterday. C. E. Gold and Merle Van Osdel, other local men for whom petitions had been taken out some time ago, failed to file petitions before Tuesday. Gold issued a public statement Tuesday withdrawing his candidacy.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 31, 1973
• Five airplanes were extensively damaged in a fire at the east hangar at the Chan Gurney Airport early this morning. Two of the planes belonged to Dennis Mitchell, one to Dr. Robin Hacecky, one to Jack Smith, and the ownership of the fifth had not been determined this morning, according to Fire Chief Pat Smith. The cause of the fire was undetermined and is under investigation by Smith and State Fire Marshal Iver Eitreim, Garretson. The Yankton Volunteer Fire Department was called at 12:33 a.m. and was on the job fighting the fire until about 3:00 a.m. today. Considerable water was used but Smith had not totaled up how much.
• A staggering drunk 13-year-old; a carload of teenagers involved in conversation with John Barleycorn crashing into a utility pole; parents calling the police to find out if “the cops” know where their kids are the morning after a party … It’s happening now, according to Yankton police, and records show that teenage drinking is becoming more and more of a problem in the city.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 31, 1998
• Deformed frogs have been found in several South Dakota counties, but not to the extent that has caused alarm in Minnesota and other states. A group of middle-school students in southern Minnesota in 1995 discovered a large percentage of deformed northern leopard frogs checked had missing, extra or misshapen limbs. Following that publicity, frogs with similar abnormalities have been found elsewhere.
• “You get your reward from the crowd, especially the kids,” said Herb Scaife, manager of the Harlem Crowns after their recent basketball circus at the Wagner Community School. The performance included an alcohol and drug clinic, “Steer Clear Through Sports,” in which the players addressed the crowd speaking of their own experiences and citing hard facts about violence, substance abuse, gangs, and anger management. The players encourage the audience to stay in school, and to “Use sports, or whatever, as an alternative” to negative behaviors, according to Scaife, who has been a member of the Crowns for 25 years.
