EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of profiles on the five candidates running for Yankton County Commission. The general election is Nov. 8, and early voting is underway.
———
NAME: Mathew Evans
FAMILY: I am married to my beautiful wife Amber Evans! We have 2 beautiful children. We have a son Eli, who is 4 years old and just started pre-kindergarten. We also have a daughter Ivy who is 8 months old who just started to crawl!
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I have a high school diploma from Yankton High School and went to college at Northeast technical in Norfolk, Nebraska. I worked at my dad’s shop, Ron’s Auto Glass, for 22 years and currently own and operate 4 RV parks in Yankton and do most of the construction when building the parks. I also manage the budget and most bookwork at my RV Parks and other companies as well.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: I am currently on the Yankton County Planning and Zoning commission. I have been on the Planning Commission for several months. I am very educated on our county ordinances and commission procedures. I believe having this knowledge is crucial before becoming a County Commissioner. I have also been on several other boards for small businesses and community projects in Yankton. I enjoy coming up with great ideas to save money and make businesses successful. Most of all I enjoy being of service to the community and helping keep Yankton beautiful!
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: My Facebook page is Matt Evans for Yankton County Commissioner, or the Facebook address is https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083726577350 Please feel free to ask any questions on my Facebook page!
———
• Why are you running?
I love Yankton. I would like to help keep Yankton beautiful for my kids and future generations to enjoy as I have enjoyed Yankton my whole life. I am running for county commission to be the voice of Yankton County citizens. I believe we need a commissioner that will stand up for the people of Yankton County. I also believe I can help with the county budget in a great way! My experience with my companies and multimillion dollar budgets will be a great way to help our community!
• How will you approach medical cannabis permits and what, if anything, do you believe the County Commission should be doing to prepare for prospective passage of recreational marijuana either in November or beyond?
I believe cannabis permits should be approached in a cautious, but fair manner. I believe in listening to the public’s opinion and making the decision based in the public’s best interest. I believe listening to the public must be our top priority.
• What is your philosophy on agricultural operations in Yankton County?
I believe family farm life is a great way of life. I love my dad’s family’s farm and their way of life. I believe family farms are great for South Dakota. I believe commercial operations are OK as long as they meet standards and are placed in an area that does not disturb our residences.
• How would you approach infrastructure, especially roads and bridges?
We need to think of Yankton as a business. We need to save money to repair our roads and bridges. We need to figure out ways in our budget, to make room for infrastructure costs as they are very important to our community. We can also make plans to generate revenue at the same time. Plans such as creating more affordable housing opportunities in Yankton County will bring more people to Yankton and generate tax revenue for the county. I have a lot of experience in large budgets and saving costs and I believe I can help make a greater Yankton County infrastructure.
• Additional thoughts?
My top priority is to represent the residents of this city and county. We need someone who is not afraid to be the voice for the citizens. As our Yankton County Comprehensive Plan states, we must act in the best interest of our citizens. Our citizens must be heard. I want to be the voice of our citizens. If I am elected, you will be heard! Thank you, Yankton community!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.