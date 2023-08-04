100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 5, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, August 5, 1948
• Baseball fans in this territory who attended the baseball game at Prentis Park in Vermillion last night agree that they witnessed one of the finest and most thrilling contests in a long time as the Vermillion Eagles outlasted the Yankton Terrys 3-2 in a 16-inning semi-pro tournament contest before an estimated crowd of 800 screaming fans.
• When is a souvenir-hunter a plain thief? The answer, according to members of the Yankton Rotary club, is when he gets away with one of their emblems, especially one that they especially prized. In this case it was more than an emblem. It was the old steering wheel from the Missouri river boat Josie L. K. which had been fixed up by Charles Smith and the late Dr. George Sheldon Adams as a Rotary wheel and presented to the local club. The wheel stood just inside the main entrance at Hotel Charles Gurney, where all who entered could see it, and it had been there for a long time. It disappeared some time during last Saturday night, according to club members. Gone with it is the walnut pedestal upon which it was installed by the donors.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 5, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 5, 1998
• Hungry families, left without a paycheck following the start of the BeefAmerica strike and subsequent plant closing last month, are placing a strain on emergency food services in Norfolk, Neb. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported a record-high number of filings for services last week and more than 60 families attended a special service Friday at the Norfolk Rescue Mission where free food was distributed.
• The poor condition of the nation’s crop markets have left farmers, lenders, speculators and government officials wondering what to do. Corn prices reached a three-year low of $1.90 per bushel Friday. The wheat market suffered a similar fate, hitting a seven-year low of $2.47 per bushel.
