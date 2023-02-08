Ex-Vermillion High School Teacher’s Certificate Permanently Revoked
Jeickson Pichardo-Castillo

 Clay County Sheriff's Office

VERMILLION — A former Vermillion High School teacher had his teaching certificate immediately and permanently revoked in December after grooming a student, according to a document released earlier this month by the South Dakota Department of Education.

Jeickson Pichardo-Castillo, then 23, was arrested Aug. 19, 2021 after communicating with one of his students, then a 15-year-old girl, in December 2020, while he was student-teaching in Vermillion, according to court documents, the Argus Leader reports.

