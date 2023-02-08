Ex-Vermillion High School Teacher’s Certificate Permanently Revoked

VERMILLION — A former Vermillion High School teacher had his teaching certificate immediately and permanently revoked in December after grooming a student, according to a document released earlier this month by the South Dakota Department of Education.
Jeickson Pichardo-Castillo, then 23, was arrested Aug. 19, 2021 after communicating with one of his students, then a 15-year-old girl, in December 2020, while he was student-teaching in Vermillion, according to court documents, the Argus Leader reports.
His full teaching certificate was issued July 21, 2021, one month before his arrest, according to the DOE’s revocation document, which states he “engaged in grooming activities with the student.”
The DOE began releasing records on educator disciplinary action in 2021, after multiple requests from the public, including an Argus Leader investigation into the matter, arguing for better access to help the public understand such issues.
The release of such records is in line with how many other states and professions operate. However, it is the only public outlet in the state that discloses the timeline of how teachers are disciplined for wrongdoing, because of how state privacy laws are currently written.
The Plain Talk reported last July that Pichardo-Castillo pleaded guilty earlier in 2022 to stalking, a Class 1 misdemeanor and child abuse, a Class 4 felony and would spend 90 days of an eight-year sentence in the South Dakota State Penitentiary on the child abuse charge.
The remainder of his penitentiary sentence was suspended and he will be on probation for eight years.
Pichardo-Castillo was also sentenced to a 10-day suspended term in the Clay County Jail for stalking.
The disposition of the punishment for these two charges is defined in court papers as “Suspended Execution of Sentence.” Under state law, upon conviction, a sentencing court may suspend any portion of a penitentiary sentence subject to conditions or restrictions as the court may impose.
Pichardo-Castillo pleaded guilty to the stalking and child abuse charges on April 13, 2022. The sentences for those two pleas were imposed on July 14, 2022.
Several other charges that he faced were dismissed.
Following an investigation that began in 2021, the South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation filed a warrant for the arrest of Pichardo-Castillo on Aug. 19, 2021.
He made his first court appearance in the Clay County Courthouse in Vermillion on Aug. 31, 2021.
He was accused of allegedly committing several offenses, according to an affidavit filed by a DCI agent on Aug. 18, 2021 ranging from stalking to sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a criminal complaint filed Aug. 18, 2021, Pichardo-Castillo is alleged to have:
• Solicited a minor sometime between May 1 and May 19, 2021, to engage in a prohibited sexual act, a Class 4 felony.
• Committed the public offense of sexual exploitation of a minor sometime between March 1 and May 19, 2021. It is alleged that Pichardo-Castillo caused or knowingly permitted a minor to engage in an activity or simulation of an activity that is obscene, which is a Class 6 felony.
• Stalked a person between Nov. 1, 2020, and Aug. 15, 2021, by maliciously following them, or in the alternative, stalked a person by means of any verbal, electronic, digital media, or written communication. This charge is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Contributed to or caused a child to become a child in need of supervision on May 7, 2021, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Furnished alcohol to a minor on May 7, 2021, which is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
• Operated a motor vehicle without the permission of its owner on May 6, 2021, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
According to the DCI affidavit, Pichardo-Castillo, who at the time was a Spanish teacher for the Vermillion School District, began electronically messaging a 15-year-old female around December 2020. The DCI investigator described him as using “grooming behavior” through these messages which continued until after the female turned 16.
During this time, Pichardo-Castillo was employed as a teacher and the teenager was a student, the affidavit states.
The Vermillion School Board approved Pichardo-Castillo’s resignation at an Aug. 24, 2021, special meeting.
Pichardo-Castillo was released from jail following his Aug. 31, 2021, court appearance. His bond was set at $5,000.
He faced a long list of conditions to obey following the suspension of all but 90 days of his penitentiary sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.