On The Front Line

Carla Hummel and Marlania Mentele have a few questions to ask anyone at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH).
The two women are part of the team of health screeners working the entrances of the hospital and other Avera-related facilities in Yankton. In their role, the screeners ask questions and take the temperatures of staff, patients and visitors to detect anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.
Hummel oversees the approximately 20 paid health screeners, filling the role herself when needed. All Avera health facilities use screeners, a position implemented last March when the pandemic hit the region. In addition, the Avera health system has revised its visitor policy during the pandemic.
“When it comes to keeping COVID out of our facilities, we (screeners) are the first line of defense,” Hummel said.
The screening process is also used at other health care facilities in Yankton and throughout the region.
The screening helps protect health care workers, among others, which benefits the community, Hummel said. Staff members who remain well aren’t out for lengthy periods with COVID or spending time in isolation or quarantine.
The process, while inconvenient for some, plays a key role in helping contain the virus from entering the health care facilities, Mentele said.
“We’re screening to stay on top of this,” she said. “We ask everyone to stay home if they’re sick and to practice good hand hygiene.”
The screening process helps determine who may have COVID before that person interacts with others at the hospital, Mentele said. The process helps separate what may just be the sniffles from COVID, she said.
“A person may think, ‘During allergy season, my nose is running.’ That’s also one of the COVID symptoms,” she said. “Someone could just be congested or have a headache. But if they’ve lost their sense of taste or smell, we need to be aware of it and realize they may have COVID.”
The following is the standard list of questions at the Avera sites:
• Have you had any close contact (within six feet of distance for at least 15 minutes) with a COVID-positive person in the community?
• Within the last seven days, have you had any new or unexplained symptoms, including: new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, chills, new or unexplainable muscle pain, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea, loss of taste or smell, new fatigue, headache or runny nose/congestion?
• Have you had a fever of 100° F or greater over the past week?
The screening could point out important red flags for the person answering the questions, Hummel said.
“If they give us a positive answer to those questions, we ask them to leave the building and to call their medical providers,” she said. “This allows the providers to ask even more questions, to make sure it’s not something that needs COVID testing or care.”
The screeners hold another responsibility — informing visitors and enforcing Avera’s policy requiring masks in the hospital.
Anyone who refuses to wear a mask is asked to leave the premises, Hummel said. The mask policy has drawn some negative reaction, she added.
“In the environment of Facebook and politics, it has become so controversial. We really have to encourage and educate people to do it,” she said. “It’s not for any political reason. It’s for safety here, to keep this environment the safest it can be in our health care facilities. And it’s a way of looking out for your loved ones.”
The screeners work to enforce the mask policy, Mentele said.
“Someone might come in for a MRI, surgery, dialysis or something like that. They might also come in for same-day surgery,” she said. “We tell them it’s our policy that we’re required to wear a mask throughout the facility. We have masks we can provide them if they don’t have one, but we do tell them they need to put on a mask.”
Other people have shown support of the mask policy, Mentele said. “We’re grateful to have many people from the community who have donated masks to us,” she said.
The screening process continues 24/7 because health care workers come and go for all shifts. In addition, the screening process is used around the clock for the hospital’s emergency department (ED).
The procedure is used not only at ASHH but also at the Majestic Bluffs retirement village, the Fox Run medical clinic and the Pavilion which includes medical offices and the wellness center.
Avera staff members have signed an agreement they will perform self-monitoring to determine if they are showing any COVID symptoms, Hummel said.
“At the beginning of their shifts, we check them and give them a sticker showing they have been screened,” she said. “If the person leaves the building and returns, we re-check them. We make sure everybody gets checked.”
Patients also receive the screening when admitted, Hummel said. If the patient shows a high temperature, a COVID test is ordered.
Mentele works at the main entrance of the hospital, which brings her in contact with the general public. She not only performs the screening but also, if needed, explains the importance of the process to visitors.
Screeners follow the Avera policies based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Joint Commission accrediting agency. Screeners undergo an extensive learning process before interacting with the public.
“Whoever was in charge (of training) had to go over the binder of information,” Mentele said. “It was like our bible.”
Mentele understands many people, particularly those who come into the hospital often, may view the temperature check and questions as a burden.
“People have heard these questions so often they find it repetitive. They’ll answer them without even thinking about it,” she said. “Just to make sure, I change or switch up the questions.”
Hummel uses the same technique to check the person’s attention. “I may ask if they had their morning coffee, or if they prefer chocolate to something else,” she said.
She also phrases the question so it relates to the person’s daily life. “I may ask if they had their usual sense of taste and smell while eating breakfast that day,” she explained.
Besides screening for the hospital, the survey causes the person to think about anything out of the ordinary with their health, Hummel said.
“It’s an opportunity to step back and think about my conditions. Have I experienced shortness of breath or had a cough or anything abnormal?” she said.
The screening process depends on the honor system, Mentele said. That may be difficult for employees who feel they should show up for work or for families who want to visit loved ones in the hospital, she noted.
“We’re asking people to do the right thing. We’re basing our safety and health on someone else being honest. If you’re sick, stay home,” she said. “We have visitors who have been turned away. We thank them for their honesty.”
The screening process takes into account particular circumstances. A person who has been outside in hot weather, particularly inside a car without air conditioning, could register a high temperature. The screeners usually allow the person to cool off indoors before taking the temperature.
Screeners also take into account what is “normal” or what could signal COVID, Hummel said. In some cases, frequent checks could detect a rising temperature.
“If you have an elevated temperature compared to your normal temp, that is cause for concern and you could be COVID tested,” she said.
The screening process — and the screeners themselves — have changed over time, Hummel said. As a COVID measure, the hospital canceled elective surgeries and closed facilities.
“We started the screening process at that time, and we redirected (those staff members) to start screening,” she said. “As things opened back up and the staff went back to their primary jobs, we still needed to keep screenings in place. We gradually hired screeners, and we’re learning and growing.”
For Mentele, the screening position has given her important insights.
“During this time, I have learned to be more patient and kind. I say to myself, ‘Put yourself in their shoes, how would you feel if ...?’” she said. “We are all in this together. Let’s be supportive of and respectful to each other. No one likes telling a family member they cannot see their loved one or a co-worker that they cannot come to work.”
Mentele asks everyone to work together when it comes to the pandemic.
“It’s a very humbling experience (as a screener),” she said. “But to ensure the safety of our patients, their family members and my co-workers, we all need to be strong and disciplined to protect each other.”
