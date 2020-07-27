• Daniel Blake, 48, Rapid City, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• Chad Haberman, 44, Fordyce, Neb., was arrested Saturday on a warrant for aggravated assault.
• Patrick Lowe, 46, Mitchell, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for failure to appear. Lowe was released and arrested a second time on Saturday, this time on a probation hold.
• Shawn Marrowbone, 29, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for intentional damage to property ($400-$1,000)/second-degree vandalism.
• Aaron Lewis, 37, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a warrant for violation of a temporary protection order/no-contact order.
• Michael Becker, 30, Marion, was arrested Sunday for aggravated assault (domestic).
• Scott Robertson, 49, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance.
