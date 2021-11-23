Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch is hosting a public input meeting on the West Yankton Sanitary Sewer District at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Yankton County Commission Chambers, located at 321 West Third St., Yankton.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend in person and comment on thoughts, concerns and ideas pertaining to the need of a West Yankton Sanitary Sewer District to address possible future needs and requirements.
A quorum of the County Commissioners may be in attendance.
