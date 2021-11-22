Warm and windy conditions will have the Yankton area under a fire weather watch for today (Tuesday),
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), winds up to 30 miles per hour along with warm temperatures and low humidity will create potentially hazardous fire conditions.
“Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly,” the NWS cautioned on its website. “Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Temperatures could climb into the mid- to upper 60s today, but as temperatures fall in the evening, humidity levels are expected to rise.
Temperatures Wednesday are expected to reach the low to mid-40s, with no precipitation predicted.
