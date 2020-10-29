Soybeans ‘Hit The Road’ In Usage

SIOUX FALLS — Today, soybeans are used for much more than human food and animal feed. There are over 1,000 uses for soybeans, and the number of uses continues to rise. For automobiles alone, they are used in motor oil, car tires, seat foam, and body panels. Soybeans are literally hitting the road as a component in spray-on soy-based preservatives designed to extend the life of asphalt streets, roads, driveways, and bike/walking trails.
The City of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Soybean Research and Promotion Council (SDSR&PC) partnered to apply a soybean-based asphalt sealant to a portion of 57th street and on streets in a residential neighborhood on the east side of Sioux Falls.
“The product used in Sioux Falls is 88% biobased soybean, canola, and citrus. Several soybean preservative products are being developed through research funded by soybean farmers through their checkoff dollars,” says Jerry Schmitz, executive director of South Dakota Soybean Association & SDSR&PC.
In a press release, Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “We’re looking for new innovative ways to provide sustainable and economically friendly solutions to maintaining our infrastructure in our cities and also our environment.”
These preservatives have been shown to significantly extend the life of asphalt when applied to new or existing roads. The preservative is easy to use, dries rapidly, penetrates and renews asphalt flexibility, and seals existing cracks to protect from moisture entry and damage.
“The goal is to reduce maintenance and repair costs. It’s a natural replacement for petroleum alternatives, reduces our carbon footprint, helps reduce taxpayer costs, and inconveniences of road repair while using the renewable, sustainable soybean produced by farmers,” says Schmitz
Other soybean uses are the production of shampoo, personal care lotions, crayons, soy plastic, and more.
Soybean products are used daily in food products found in homes, but they have also become a staple in the very materials that built those homes and now extend the life of infrastructure around our homes and communities. Preservatives created a new market for soybeans, displacing the use of petroleum-based ingredients or synthetic chemicals. Soy-based products provide improved worker safety while maintaining high-performance characteristics.
“There have also been new soy-based preservatives developed for concrete,” says Schmitz.
According to a press release, close to 3 million miles of paved roadways stretch across the United States. Each year, many of these roadways are repaired or resurfaced at great expense to taxpayers, risk to road workers, and inconvenience to motorists.
Extending the life of roads reduces repair costs and traffic congestion during road repair.
PoreShield, a product of an Indiana-based company, is a concrete protector using soybean oil. When sprayed on concrete, the soy-based sealant forms a hydrophobic (water-resistant) barrier that protects against outside moisture and common corrosive materials used on roads during inclement weather. The product is flexible enough to protect against freeze-thaw damage. It penetrates deep into the concrete, filling every pore with protector, prolonging the concrete life for 9 to ten years on average.
