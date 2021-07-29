Bought At A Dance, Crofton Business Marks 75 Years

CROFTON, Neb. — Dr. Joseph Wiebelhaus went to the New Year’s Dance to usher in 1946 — and came home owning a bar.
Brian Wiebelhaus recalled the story of how his grandfather acquired the property in Crofton, Ne-braska, that has become the current Wiebelhaus Recreation and Centennial Lanes.
“Grandpa came home and told my dad, Walt, that he had bought the building, and he told Walt that he needed to get into the bar and recreation business,” Brian said.
“All is history now, as they tore down the old building and built what is the restaurant side today. The bowling side wasn’t finished until 1947, as the material was hard to get because of the war.”
While the purchase may have been sudden, the ownership has proven long-lasting in this Knox County community of 800 residents. The business is marking its 75th anniversary at the corner of Second and Main streets in downtown Crofton.
Walt and Eva Wiebelhaus owned and operated the business until selling it in 1989 to their son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Debbie Wiebelhaus.
The current owners are marking the milestone with a celebration Saturday at the business. The public is welcome to attend the event.
“Walt and Eva did so much to start and build up this business,” Debbie said, standing next to a sign in their honor. “People in town still call it ‘Walt’s’ when they talk about coming here.”
The family roots run deep in Crofton, dating back nearly a century.
Walt Wiebelhaus and his parents came to America from Germany in 1929 when Walt was 5 years old. When he returned from the military in 1945, Walt was very sick from malaria. His father, Joseph, was a naturopathic doctor and treated Walt for several months.
Joseph’s treatment of his son’s illness wasn’t their only bond in the coming decades.
Joseph’s purchase of the former Morris Anderson Hardware Store on Jan. 1, 1946, signaled a new era for the family. The building housing the former hardware store was demolished, and a new brick building was constructed. The new building was formally opened May 1, 1946, and continues to house the present-day business.
The Wiebelhauses also purchased the neighboring property, which had operated as the Potter Pool Hall for 35 years and included two bowling lanes.
Shortly after their purchases, Walt and Eva Wiebelhaus moved the bar into their newly con-structed building on the corner. In addition, a new building was constructed to house the four new Brunswick Gold Crown bowling lanes, a café and pine room, which was used for banquets at that time.
Those lanes, the first modern lanes in northeastern Nebraska, were formally opened on Thanks-giving Day, Nov. 28, 1947. Automatic pinsetters were installed in 961. In the early years, the café was leased to various individuals, but it has since been run by the family.
Brian and Debbie Wiebelhaus, started working in the business in September 1977, and on Nov. 1, 1989, they took over the family operation. Brian and Debbie have made numerous changes since then: the menu has quadrupled in size, and they offer more than 50 menu items, including breakfast.
“The recent remodel in 2011 into a Nebraska sports theme was a great asset to our business,” Brian said. “The bowling area has been upgraded with automatic scoring, synthetic lanes and pull-up bumpers for the kids, along with cosmic bowling. The business also offers rehearsal sup-pers, birthday parties, meetings, Christmas parties, sand volleyball and catering.”
From the very beginning, a commitment was made to the community, Brian said.
“Grandpa Joe said the day he gave his acceptance speech when the business was formally opened, ‘This is established and dedicated to the youth, the mothers and daughters of Crofton. A promise was made to keep it respectable so the men could bring their wives, their sons or daughters and their sweethearts, without fear of embarrassment,’” Brian noted.
Besides the bowling alley, the business offered four pool tables, a snooker table and three card tables with a chalkboard on each corner of the table for scorekeeping.
Bowling remained highly in demand with time at the lanes at a real premium all week, Brian said.
“Mom and Dad had five nights of double shift leagues, Sunday through Thursday,” he said. “There were waiting lists for customers to bowl and play pool.”
Brian recalled helping at the business while growing up. The bar offered a 5-cent glass of beer, a 15-cent bottle of beer and a 5-cent soda pop. A popular order was a shot of whiskey with a beer chaser, and spittoons were part of the business.
“Can you picture a Saturday night … where the bars were full of men and the ladies and kids outside in their cars with the trunk full of groceries?” Brian asked. “That’s the way it was years ago. (Each Saturday) was the night all five of us kids would sell popcorn and snow cones on the corner.”
Walt made sure the kids were treated with Tootsie rolls, candy bars and ice cream cones.
A long-time tradition at the business has been “Tom and Jerry” drinks on Christmas Eve. Walt’s mother, Mary Wiebelhaus, mixed every batch of Tom and Jerry’s by hand and sparingly used an electric mixer. As the years went by, it was time to pass the baton, and Eva took over the responsibilities and invested in a large electric mixer. Now, Debbie has the responsibility and has kept with the theory that this is a “family” project. She and her grandchildren now have the responsibility of carrying on the tradition.
In recent years, Brian and Debbie have focused on the restaurant business. At one time, Brian wanted to pare down the menu and stick to basics. Debbie won out, wanting to keep the larger menu so customers had a wider range of choices.
Of the 75 years in business, the past year has perhaps been one of the toughest because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Brian and Debbie admitted. They worked with a limited menu and hours, along with no bowling. In addition, the couple contracted COVID and was out for nine days, with their son-in-law and others keeping the business going.
The current workforce shortage has also caused the couple to make adjustments in the busi-ness.
Even when the pandemic created challenges, customers showed their support, ranging from take-out orders to gift certificates for later use, Brian said. With more things opening up, the Wiebelhauses have seen not only more regular business but also more catering and hosting of events.
Crofton and the surrounding area have remained supportive throughout the years, making the 75th anniversary particularly special, Debbie said.
“It’s been wonderful. I get emotional thinking about it,” she said, holding back tears. “People have been there for us and have been so wonderful. The way this small town has come together for us has been a big deal.”
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.