100 Years Ago
Saturday, April 24, 1920
• The influenza-pneumonia epidemic, now virtually ended, has cost the life insurance companies of the United States about $5,000,000, according to an estimate made by an official of one of the big eastern companies. This figure is about one-quarter of the insurance paid out to influenza and pneumonia victims during the epidemic of 1918-19, he said.
• There is some prime whiskey in Yankton, also an elaborate double boiler still, with modern equipment. To avoid any possible rush it may be stated Ralph S. Parker, deputy U.S. marshal, is in charge of the exhibit, and also has in his care two prisoners, named Frost and Buckles, charged with being the owners and operators of the moonshine outfit.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 24, 1945
• Under the direction of a committee of women appointed recently by the mayor, Yankton will conduct an intensive drive for old clothing for the needy war victims of Europe during the balance of the present week, culminating in a city-wide pick-up.
• H.O. (Whitey) Erickson, standing in front of his barber shop at 316 West Third yesterday, remarked that it was 25 years ago he landed in Yankton and went into the barber business.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 24, 1970
• Yankton High School students of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America), cooperating local employers and business managers, faculty and administration people, and members of the local vocational-technical education advisory committee made up a group of about 100 at a Black Steer banquet Thursday night. The occasion was the annual recognition paid employers by the students who have been engaged in on-the-job training in conjunction with their studies at the high school.
• The television series “Gunsmoke” began shooting scenes in the Black Hills near Hill City Thursday with emphasis on the use of the historic narrow gauge 1880 train, powered by an old steam locomotive called “Klondike Casey.”
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 24, 1995
• The House of Mary Shrine near Lewis and Clark Lake had the microphones and amplifier system stolen from it April 21 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. The shrine was open, but the perpetrator(s) forced entry into a locked room to steal the items valued at $365.
• About 75 bikers attended the bike blessing rally on Saturday, sponsored by the Midwest Bikers Club. The Yankton area group sponsored the event for the first time and hopes to make it an annual affair.
