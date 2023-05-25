SD AG’s Office To Prosecute Yankton Man

Adrian Vaughn Lund

 Courtesy Photo

The Press & Dakotan has confirmed that the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting the case involving the death of a Yankton woman.

Adrian Vaughn Lund is charged with killing Timber Cournoyer in Yankton Monday.

