SD AG’s Office To Prosecute Yankton Man

The Press & Dakotan has confirmed that the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office will be prosecuting the case involving the death of a Yankton woman.
Adrian Vaughn Lund is charged with killing Timber Cournoyer in Yankton Monday.
The incident occurred at approximately 11:17 p.m. Monday night, when police responded to a call at a residence for a female with a stab wound. Cournoyer was found unresponsive at the scene and was transported via ambulance for medical care. She succumbed to her injury, ruled a puncture wound, in Sioux Falls the next morning.
A witness at the residence identified Lund as the suspect for police and gave them the address of Lund and Cournoyer’s apartment in Yankton. Investigators watched the apartment and found Lund there next day. He was detained and later arrested.
He is charged with murder in the second degree, aggravated domestic assault and felony possession of a controlled methamphetamine. If convicted on all counts, Lund could face 30 years in prison.
Lund is being held in the Yankton County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
His first court date will be at 2 p.m. June 8 in Yankton.
