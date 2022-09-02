100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 3, 1922
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 3, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 3, 1947
• A large steel scaffolding on wheels has been erected inside the Dakota Theater and the job of painting the auditorium was to begin today. The new-type steel scaffolding is the sort being used for painting church spires and is adequate for reaching the 40-foot theater ceiling.
• The Veterans Administration said it expects 1,325,000 World War II veterans to go to college this fall — a 10% increase over the previous high enrollment of last April.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, September 3, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 3, 1997
• With the start of the new school year, the Yankton Youth Center, located in the basement of the Public Safety Center, kicks off a brand new year, with more to offer. Tom Brinkman is now in his second year as director of the center, which is open every weekend during the school year for preteens and teens.
• With the worst of the summer’s drought apparently over, farmers are beginning to prepare for the long winter months. The extra hay the state and federal governments made available has helped producers get through the drought, Gov. Ben Nelson said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.