State Of The University
Buy Now

University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring outlined several programs that are being planned or are already in place at USD to help students on campus during her State of the University address Thursday afternoon. She spoke before a gathering of faculty and staff in Aalfs Auditorium.

 David Lias/Vermillion Plain Talk

VERMILLION — University of South Dakota President Sheila Gestring reminded her audience during her State of the University address Thursday that “all it takes is one second for someone’s life to change at USD.”

As she finished that statement, a photo of the South Dakota Coyotes football team’s dramatic win over the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits last year flashed on the screen above the Aalfs Auditorium stage, where Gestring spoke before a gathering of university faculty and staff.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.