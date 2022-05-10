Motions Are Underway In Scotland Triple Murder Case

TYNDALL — Motions are underway as the case of the alleged Scotland shooter heads to a possible October trial date.
Francis Lange and his defense team were in court Tuesday in Bon Homme County to discuss several pre-trial motions, as well as a possible new trial date.
Lange is charged with shooting and killing three people and injuring two others in Scotland last November in what was allegedly a domestic incident.
Lange faces three counts of first-degree murder, a Class A felony; two counts of attempted first-degree murder, a Class 2 felony; two counts of committing a felony carrying a firearm, first conviction, a Class 2 felony; and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 felony.
Class A felonies carry a sentence of death or life in prison and a possible $50,000 fine.
Defense attorney Raleigh Hansman of Sioux Falls discussed a motion for authorization to hire forensic expert Derek Kuchenreuther, given the large amount of digital data provided to the defense team.
According to the motion, Lange’s defense team has been provided with data and reports from multiple cell phones, electronic devices, email accounts and social media platforms.
“The reports may contain evidence relevant to the defense’s case,” she said.
Prosecutors had no objection to the motion. Judge Cheryl Gering agreed that Kuchenreuther’s rates were appropriate and customary, and she allowed the motion.
The judge also approved a defense motion for a mental health evaluation specifically for pleas of guilty but mentally ill and not guilty by reason of insanity.
The prosecution did not object, but Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema said that, for the record, the prosecution would reserve the right to hire its own mental health expert, pending the result of the defense’s psychiatric evaluation.
Defense attorney Seth Klentz of Beresford put forth an oral motion to access the reports, or “benchmarks,” of any State’s experts in the case.
There was no objection from Kempema, but he said the prosecution would still reserve its right to request the death penalty at a later time in the proceedings.
Gering asked Klentz to file the motion with the court.
Prosecutor Katie Mallery also submitted a motion to activate Lange’s cell phone.
Judge Gering noted that turning the phone on and taking it out of “airplane mode” would change the state of that piece of evidence. A phone in that mode broadcasts no Wi-Fi, mobile, Bluetooth or other signal to the outside world. Turning the phone on in its regular operating mode would create a location marker, she said.
Hansman objected to the motion, asking that Kuchenreuther be allowed to examine the cell phone first and be present if and when the phone was activated.
Gering noted that the motion was not in the court’s system and asked that Mallery refile it.
Also, given the amount of discovery data to analyze, Gering asked attorneys to consider whether the October trial date should be pushed back. She proposed another status hearing to consider changing the trial date as well as any other motions.
The next hearing in the case is set for 2:30 p.m. July 5 at the Bon Homme County Courthouse.
