The weather is cooling off, but things are still hot at the Market at the Meridian. The vendors have plenty to offer to the equally brave customers who come to buy their supplies on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave. YuYa Mix will provide the music for the morning.
Produce is abundant, and photographs, hand-painted signs and cards will also be on hand. Hand-sewn and handmade items are available, including masks in all shapes and sizes to fight COVID-19. Specialty items abound at the Market: Native American jingle dresses, hand-roasted coffee, handmade soap, lip gloss, dog collars and more.
Scheduled to be open for three more Saturdays, weather permitting, the Market will close on Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. A special event is being held at participating shops in the Meridian District between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for “Trick or Treaters” on Halloween.
(0) comments
