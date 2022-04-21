Farmers face a double challenge this year with delayed spring planting and likely continued drought, a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) official says.
Dennis Todey, director of the USDA Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, Iowa, offered that outlook during a webinar Thursday. Todey, a former South Dakota state climatologist, spoke about conditions in the Central Plains and Midwest.
“The topsoil (moisture) is short to very short, and we have a lack of surface water for livestock,” Todey said.
During April 10-16, the USDA recorded high mercury readings in the 30s and 40s, Todey said. Those marks, far below average, have prevented the soil from warming up.
“There is a deep level of frost in the ground, which remains frozen with the cold temperatures we have had,” he said. “It’s a time when a lot of corn and soybean farmers want to start planting because we’ve passed the crop insurance date. It’s either too wet or too cold to plant. You can’t plant when it’s too cold or you risk damage to the crop.”
Should conditions improve, farmers can make up for lost time, Todey said. Producers need the recent prolonged winds to die down and for temperatures to reach normal levels. The fields could also use a well-timed rain to jump start activity.
“As long as you get some rain in a drought area, you can get started planting. The soil doesn’t have to be that wet to get started,” he said, adding row crops can survive on well-timed rains.
In contrast, spring rains are crucial for rangeland, Todey said. “If you miss out on precipitation during springtime, it’s very hard to make it up until fall. If you miss out on spring precipitation, like they have in South Dakota when I was there (recently), it’s very concerning,” he said.
The long-range forecast calls for warmer weather and continued dry conditions.
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly report Thursday. In southeast South Dakota, extreme drought remains in most of Charles Mix County, with severe drought in Douglas, Hutchinson, Bon Homme, Yankton, Turner, Clay and Union counties. Lincoln County was listed as abnormally dry.
In northeast Nebraska, western Knox County is listed as extreme drought while eastern Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties are listed as severe drought.
Looking ahead, Todey is watching one other possible trend: the development of a third consecutive La Nina winter. The 1930s had three La Nina winters, and the triple-dip was repeated in 1973-76 and 1998-2001, according to the National Weather Service.
La Niña intensifies the average atmospheric circulation — surface and high-altitude winds, rainfall and pressure patterns — in the tropical Pacific. Over the contiguous United States, the average location of the jet stream shifts northward. The southern tier of the country is often drier and warmer than average.
“We have gone through two years of La Nina. Initially, we thought La Nina would weaken this spring, but it has not dissipated,” Todey said. “It has actually strengthened in certain ways. La Nina could pick up in the fall, and it does impact those chances for an El Nino, which are very weak.”
The news doesn’t bode well for a major break in the current dry conditions.
South Dakota recorded its second driest January-March, while Nebraska recorded its seventh driest. During the last 30 days, the Central Plains has generally seen little to no precipitation.
“We have seen much less than a half-inch of precipitation during the last 30 days during a time when you normally see much higher amounts,” Todey said. “You see less than 25% (of normal), and some places are less than 5% of average for precipitation.”
The exception has been North Dakota, which recorded overall snowfall of 1 to 3 feet, with drifts exceeding 8 feet. As a result, North Dakota was standing at 100-150% of normal precipitation.
The North Dakota snowfall could bring downstream James River flooding but probably not much dramatic change in the Missouri River, Todey said.
The snowpack water content is 84% of normal above Fort Peck and 86% of normal in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The temperatures have been below average for nearly the whole region. The Dakotas are down 4-6 degrees below average; more than 0-4 degrees is considered a major variation.
In addition, the NOAA has recorded winds above average for the past month. Sioux Falls had eight days with 50 mph gusts and 10 days of 40 mph gusts.
The drought, combined with the high winds, create fire hazards and red flag warnings for intensely dry, dangerous conditions, Todey said.
“Keep in mind, there is a finite number of people and resources to fight these fires,” he said. “If they’re spread too far, it’s hard to fight every one of them.”
In summary, Todey looks for continued dry conditions.
“A La Nina chance will likely persist into summer and beyond,” he said. “Warmer weather is also more likely into the summer. The fire potential will exist and could expand during the summer.”
