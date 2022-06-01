PIERRE — There is one thing that unifies South Dakota and its residents — the state’s area code. Only 11 states in the country have a single area code, and South Dakota is one of them.
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, join the South Dakota Department of Tourism in celebrating the seventh annual 605 Day.
“It’s no secret that South Dakota is the best state in the nation,” said Gov. Kristi Noem. “605 Day is the perfect time to showcase all our state has to offer and celebrate this beautiful place that we call home. This 605 Day weekend, take time to enjoy South Dakota’s great outdoors and freedom.”
In honor of this special day, the Department of Tourism encourages people to tag social media posts with #605Day to inspire, connect, and highlight the “Great Faces, Great Places” of South Dakota. 605 Day bingo cards, South Dakota fun facts and road-trip itinerary ideas can be found at TravelSouthDakota.com/605-Day. The department is encouraging communities and businesses to create their own engaging 605 Day social media posts to promote their Great Place in ‘the 605.’
Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Tourism Jim Hagen said he’s looking forward to a great 605 Day weekend.
“Since the department initiated the 605 Day celebration in 2016, we have loved seeing South Dakotans consistently rally behind this special day and share their South Dakota pride,” said Hagen. “South Dakota is known for many unique qualities but having one area code is a fun way to unite residents.”
“We can’t wait to see how people celebrate South Dakota and its beautiful places on June 5th,” said Hagen.
The South Dakota Department of Tourism is encouraging local businesses, chambers of commerce, and attractions to get involved and plan their own 605 Day events or promotions. For tools on how businesses and organizations can celebrate, see SDVisit.com/605-Day.
