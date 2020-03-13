Yankton Schools Set To Close; MMC To Offer Remote Classes

It’s official: Yankton’s public schools and private schools will be closed for one week in an effort to slow the surge of COVID-19 cases expected by health care professionals both locally and across the country.
Also, Mount Marty College will be shifting gears to distance learning for the next couple of weeks.
The decision to close all of South Dakota’s public schools was announced at a press conference Friday morning by Gov. Kristi Noem. She declared a statewide emergency, due to the novel coronavirus, and ordered the public schools shuttered for the week of March 16-21. Schools are to reopen pending a review of the situation regarding the novel virus at that time.
The Yankton School District (YSD) alerted parents to the decision Friday afternoon. The district plans to deep clean the schools while the students are away.
“We realize the potential for student cases of the coronavirus COVID-19 is a possibility,” said Wayne Kindle in a letter to parents. “I have made the decision to close school based upon discussions with our local health care professionals. I would ask that parents take the closure of school as a serious decision based upon the coronavirus COVID-19. Please keep your children at home and avoid gatherings.”
In addition YSD is temporarily prohibiting rentals of all school facilities; field trips; staff travel for meetings, conferences and workshops; non-sanctioned South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) events both in-district and out of district; school volunteers; visitors; guests for the next 30 days.
“When we get through this — and we will — we will certainly welcome you back into our schools,” Kindle said. “We are also asking that when school resumes, and we are back in session, that parents and guardians please limit your access to the schools to pick up, drop off, meetings and emergencies, but not for things like volunteering or school parties.”
Private schools were not required to close, but Noem asked that they consider closing anyway as a precaution to try to prevent spread of the disease that has infected over 140,000 individuals worldwide and killed over 5,000 people, including 49 people so far in the United States as of Friday.
Yankton’s Sacred Heart Elementary and Middle Schools announced that they will close in a collaborative effort with YSD to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Mount Marty College announced Friday that it will not close, but will instead deliver classes remotely from all three campus locations starting Monday, for a minimum of two weeks. Campus offices, buildings and services will be open, but Sacred Heart Monastery will be closed to visitors until further notice.
“I ask you to keep the individuals and families affected by COVID-19 in your prayers, and pray for the first responders and health care professionals, including many Mount Marty alumni, who care for them,” said President Marcus Long in a message to the Mount Marty community. “Public health authorities say this illness will be with us for months or years, so let’s put our outstanding Benedictine learning community to work in being a model of health, wellness and strength in our communities.”
The Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains has decided to close in support of the state’s efforts slow down COVID-19. All locations of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Brookings, Moody County and Yankton, including all traditional clubs, Brookings Early Childhood Education, Yankton Academies and St. Thomas More sites will be closed next week, and Saturday activities are also canceled.
YSD administrators have not yet decided if the teacher in-service day planned for March 21 will go ahead or not, though assembling such a large group of people under the circumstances seems unlikely, Kindle said.
“I really want to make sure parents understand the significance of the closure,” Kindle said at a press conference called by the Yankton COVID-19 Task Force Friday at Fire Station No. 2. “We’re not on a holiday break; we are not on spring break. I would ask that parents keep the students at home, avoid gatherings and take this very seriously.”
At this time, there are no plans to implement online classes or e-learning in the school district, Kindle said.
“The way I look at next week is, it would be like having a pretty bad blizzard come through, and we’re going to have four days with no kids that were unplanned,” Kindle said. “In that case, we wouldn’t be doing anything differently. We would possibly be looking at making up those days at the end of the school year.”
If the school closing continues, Kindle speculated that, under the circumstances, the governor’s office and the South Dakota Department of Education would perhaps waive some makeup days.
April’s ACT testing is far enough into the future that it is still on at this point. Relatively few students are signed up for that date, so safely proctoring the test is not out of the question, Kindle said.
“We’ve worked things out when kids are sick and gone with long-term illnesses,” Kindle said. “This is going to be on a much broader scope, but we will do what we can to meet the needs of our kids the best that we can.”
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.