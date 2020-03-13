The Yankton City Commission is set to hold a special meeting Monday, March 16, at 1 p.m. The meeting’s sole item is a discussion on declaring a state of emergency in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be held at City Hall in Meeting Room B on the second floor.
