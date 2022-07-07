BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University Southeast Research Farm will host its annual field day on Tuesday, July 12, beginning at 1 p.m. CDT.
“The Southeast Research Farm’s annual summer field day includes new and more traditional lines of research for farmers and consultants to consider,” said Peter Sexton, associate professor and SDSU Extension Alternative Ag Systems Specialist. “There should be something for everyone involved in crop production in southeastern South Dakota at our summer field day — I encourage all farmers and consultants to join us.”
The field day will begin at 1 p.m. with a ribbon cutting and demonstration of the farm’s new Mesonet weather station. Field tours will begin at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. with a set of indoor presentations running from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a free meal for all attendees.
TOUR 1: WEEDS
• Weed Project Demonstrations — Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
TOUR 2: SMALL GRAINS AND FORAGES
• Rye Variety Trials — Grain and Forage: Peter Sexton, associate professor and SDSU Extension Alternative Ag Systems Specialist
• Oat Variety Development — Melanie Caffe, associate professor and SDSU oat breeder
• Alfalfa Variety and Seeding Rate Trials — Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Forage Field Specialist
• Interseeded Cover Crop Biomass Affects Corn N Requirement — Jason Clark, SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
TOUR 3: CORN AND SOYBEAN
• Corn N Rate Recommendations Update — Jason Clark, SDSU Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
• Southeast South Dakota Entomology Issues — Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist, and Philip Rozeboom, SDSU Extension IPM Coordinator
• Starter Fertilization for Corn — Peter Kovacs, assistant professor
• Double Cropping — Corn, Soybeans and Sorghum after Rye Silage: Brad Rops, Operations Manager, Southeast Research Farm
TOUR 4: HORTICULTURE
• High Tunnel Production of Grafted Tomatoes and Specialty Melons — Kristine Lang, SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist
• Integrating Clover Cover Crops for Squash Production — Alexis Barnes, SDSU graduate research assistant
There is no cost to attend, and preregistration is not required. The farm is located six miles west and three miles south of Beresford at 29974 University Road, Beresford.
Those interested can visit the SDSU Extension events page for more information.
For questions, contact Peter Sexton, associate professor and SDSU Extension Alternative Ag Systems Specialist at peter.sexton@sdstate.edu, or call the SDSU Southeast Research Farm at 605-563-2989.
