AG: Planned Parenthood Trying To Tell Legislature ‘How To Do Its Job’

Gov. Jim Pillen holds a 5-day-old newborn beside his two oldest granddaughters, moments after signing LB 574 into law on Monday, May 22, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb. Pillen is joined by State Sens. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, at left, and Kathleen Kauth, at center, who led the restrictions on abortion and gender-affirming care this session. 

 Zach Wendling

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office says an attempt by Planned Parenthood and others to block a new state law on abortion and transgender rights is an attempt “to tell the Nebraska Legislature how to do its job.”

In a 27-page legal brief filed Thursday night, the Attorney General’s Office says the lawsuit seeking to block Legislative Bill 574 would “undermine” years of practices in the Legislature and should be dismissed.

