The Yankton Community Library will be partnering with the Heartland Humane Society for a dog-themed story walk on June 16 from 9-11 a.m.
Come to the library and walk our to read the book “Pick A Pup” by Marsha Wilson Chall, while meeting adoptable dogs from the Heartland Humane Society along the way. Once you finish the story walk, come inside the library to make your own dog or cat toy to take home.
This program is free with no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
