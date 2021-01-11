The Yankton Community Library, 515 Walnut Street, will be hosting a Winter Reading Raffle during the month of January. Participants will earn a raffle ticket with each checkout in January through curbside pick-up or during our Grab & Go hours. Five winning tickets will be pulled at the end of each week!
Are you one of the lucky Week 1 winners? Check your tickets and bring to the library to claim your prize. Winning tickets are: #380373; #380450; #269013; #380485; #380487
Raffle winners will receive a Hygge Kit. Hygge (prononunced hue-guh) is a quality of coziness that engenders a feeling of contentment or well-being. It is a characteristic of Danish culture.
To enter the drawing, simply order and pick up an item through our curbside service, Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., or stop in and check out a book during our Grab and Go hours, Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-noon.
Hygge kits will include an assortment of items including cozy socks, hot chocolate, puzzles, crosswords, mazes, crafts and an assortment of treats to help relish and celebrate those cold and cozy winter months.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
