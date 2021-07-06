Victim In Clay County Fatal Crash Identified

MECKLING — A Yankton man has been identified as the person who died Tuesday, June 29, in a two-vehicle crash about one mile east of Meckling.
According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary information indicates that a 2015 Ford F550 Super Duty truck was eastbound on South Dakota Highway 50, traveling at a low rate of speed working along the roadway. The truck was equipped with a light board that was activated and which signaled vehicles to go around the truck. A 2015 GMC GS500 van, also traveling eastbound, failed to move over and struck the back of the truck at 10:01 a.m.
Mark Erdmann, the 54-year-old driver of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Martin Schievelbein, 62, of Yankton was the driver of the truck. He was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the Yankton hospital by personal vehicle.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.
