FREEMAN —The Freeman community is expecting a major influx of visitors Saturday for the 2023 South Dakota Chislic Festival (SDCF), and the museum that tells the history of the community is making special plans for the day. That includes extending its regular Saturday hours, opening at 10 a.m., to coincide with the festival.
The SDCF will be held at the Prairie Arboretum on the southwest edge of Freeman on Saturday, July 29. The festival, which began in 2018, celebrates the unique “meat on a stick” delicacy tied to Germans from Russia who brought the dish with them when they settled in the region in the 1870s. The one-day festival will feature food and non-food vendors, live music and a family-friendly fair-like atmosphere from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission to the chislic festival is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.