CASES DISPOSED: JAN. 29-FEB. 4, 2022
Leslie Saul, South Sioux City, Neb.; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Joshua Carl Fox, Gayville; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Misty Rayne Eskins, 1418 Green St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Annabelle Marie Tripp, 109 Mack Dr., Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Richard James Parrish, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Katie C. Stanage, 2929 Lake View Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Dylan Daniel Sloan-Festler, Champlin, Minn.; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,440.50; Jail sentence of 10 days; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information.
Andonn James Person, Vermillion; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Andrew St. Pierre, 810 Douglas Ave., Apt. 2, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by complaint; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Paul Hofer, Jr., Freeman; Seat belt violation; $25.
Duke Allan Brosonski, Sioux Falls; Disobey judicial process; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days with 20 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Andrew D. Johnson, 402 Pine St., Yankton; No stop on entry from alley driveway or private road; $132.50.
Timothy Jerome Becker, 907 E. 16th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Katera Oldlodge, 806 E. 13th Street #20, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; $25 penalty; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $307.50.
Donald Gramkow, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 5 days credit.
Matthew Santiago, 604 Linn, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Patrick Thomas McDonald, Volin; Seat belt violation; $25.
Felipe Omar Ramirez, 815 Park St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Steven Willis Hawkins, 509 James Pl., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Kelly Jay Knodel, Freeman; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Kendra Dawn Jennings, Mitchell; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Daniel Mark Crawford, Scotland; Seat belt violation; $25.
Amanda Lima Zapon, 213 E. 17th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Tyler Joseph Scheetz, 415 Walnut St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Rodney Carl Skorpik, Tyndall; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
William Burcham, 904 Pearl St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Seth Glen Michael Cressy, 803 E. 16th St., Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Maureena Vornhagen, Kearney, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Robert Louis Wempe, Los Alamitos, Calif.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Michael Lynn Hood, 1305 W. 8th, Apt. 13, Yankton; Prohibited trapping methods; $147.50.
Cole Harley Crawford, 410 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
