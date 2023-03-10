Gov. Kristi Noem has not vetoed the Legislature’s “historic” sales tax cut this week — which lawmakers passed Thursday in spite of her opposition — but she did flex her veto power.
Noem issued her first veto on March 2, using a cattle “VETO” brand on a bill that would have allowed local business improvement districts to hike their hotel taxes. Lawmakers tried to bring it back to life this week but failed to get the required two-thirds majority.
Two more vetoes landed on Thursday, the last day of regular session. The first knocked out Senate Bill 108, a bipartisan proposal to allow students between 18 and 21 years of age to taste alcohol as part of college courses on beer brewing or culinary arts. Noem cited potential difficulties for police, who might smell alcohol on students’ breath but be unable to write an underage drinking ticket without investigating their coursework.
The other Thursday veto landed on Senate Bill 129. That one would’ve upped the criminal classification to a felony for assaulting school employees during school activities. Noem’s veto news release characterized the change as a “special treatment” bill. Current law makes it a felony to assault a law enforcement or correctional officer. Noem said SB 129 would open the door for other “special treatment” requests from other types of public employees.
The last veto of the week came early Friday morning, when Noem said no to House Bill 1193 for what she called an “attack on economic freedom.” The “attack” was the bill’s attempt to write cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin out of South Dakota’s definition of money. Noem’s other issue with the bill was about its acceptance of Central Bank Digital Currencies — which do not exist in the United States — as a form of money. As written, Noem said, the bill paved the way for the federal government to be the sole issuer of digital currencies in the future.
The Freedom Caucus, a group of lawmakers that considers itself more conservative than the rest of the GOP caucus, applauded the veto.
The Legislature will return March 27 to consider vetoed bills. By then, Noem may have acted on the tax cut compromise and state budget adopted on Thursday. Also unsigned: SB 146, often called “truth in sentencing,” arguably the biggest change to South Dakota’s adult criminal justice system in a decade.
