Vetoes
Gov. Kristi Noem has not vetoed the Legislature’s “historic” sales tax cut this week — which lawmakers passed Thursday in spite of her opposition — but she did flex her veto power.

Noem issued her first veto on March 2, using a cattle “VETO” brand on a bill that would have allowed local business improvement districts to hike their hotel taxes. Lawmakers tried to bring it back to life this week but failed to get the required two-thirds majority.

