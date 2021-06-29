PARKER — The Turner County Sheriff’s Office has received a $5,000 donation from Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) for purchasing a drone.
The sheriff’s office posted a report on its Facebook page.
“The drone will be used to assist in search-and-rescue operations, suspect apprehension, accident reconstruction and several more incidents where this will be a great asset,” the post said.
“BNSF has a major railway through the center of Turner County that connects to the Sioux Falls hub. Trains come through our county on a daily basis.”
The new acquisition will play a number of key roles, the Facebook post said.
“With the assistance of the drone, we would assist the railway with any issues that may arise or suspicious activity that needs to be checked on along the rail,” the post said. “It will provide more safety to our office as well as the railway.”
