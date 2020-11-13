A Troubling Sign

The COVID-19 pandemic has been troubling on its own.
But local authorities are noticing another worrying trend accompanying the growing crisis — a rise in reports of domestic violence.
Stacy Starzl Hansen, director of program operations at the River City Domestic Violence Center in Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan that domestic violence has seen a significant spike across the country.
“Nationally, the statistics are up 40%,” Starzl Hansen said. “We have been very busy as far as the amount of calls that we’re receiving and clients that we’re serving on a daily basis.”
Commander Todd Brandt of the Yankton Police Department (YPD) told the Press & Dakotan that levels in Yankton haven’t quite matched the numbers being seen nationally, but local stats are still up significantly.
“Calls for service for domestic violence were up about 21% from this time last year,” Brandt said. “Anytime you have a situation like COVID where maybe work is off or there’s not the normal ability to reduce stress with work and other avenues, it tends to increase the stress and turmoil inside the home.”
Starzl Hansen also attributed the rise in incidents to the many additional stresses the pandemic has been placing on families.
“Because of COVID, a lot of families are isolated,” she said. “They aren’t getting out into public as much as they were or (not) being able to go to work. That’s their escape from the abuse that they endure on a daily basis. With the stress of the family not knowing if they have a job, being furloughed for a while … they may be behind on bills, and couple that with drinking, and those dynamics, it brings on more instances of domestic violence. Where there was domestic violence before, it has just increased in that household, and for those households that didn’t see domestic violence before, (they) are just having it now because of the new stresses in their lives.”
The pandemic has forced many businesses and services to get innovative with how they continue to conduct operations while keeping clients, staff and customers safe.
The case is no different at the River City Domestic Violence Center, which has turned to innovation to help keep people safe amid the rise in need.
“We have never closed our office — we are always open 24/7,” Starzl Hansen said. “Anytime someone calls, they are sent to an advocate right away. We are there and we’ll meet them anywhere and we’re here to help them. We did implement a website chat so that, if they cannot get to a phone but they’re able to get to a computer, they can reach out to us that way. We also have our crisis line that you can call.”
The center’s website has also been updated with a page dedicated to COVID-19.
Brandt said that the YPD continues to work with area resources just as the department did before the pandemic.
“We’ve been working with the River City Domestic Violence Center, working with advocates and working alongside them to attempt to provide the best service we can to victims of domestic violence,” he said.
He added this will be important in stemming the tide as fall turns to winter.
“With the good services we have in the community, we can strive to provide those services to the victims of violent crimes and hopefully bring those numbers back down again,” he said.
According to Starzl Hansen, the coming months may see the issue exacerbated as the state’s moratorium on evictions expires Dec. 30.
“I anticipate a lot more families that don’t have homes and that are becoming homeless,” she said. “Homelessness is going to spike and (we’ll need) more shelter for our (domestic violence) victims and victims of sexual assault.”
She added that the center will continue operations throughout the COVID crisis.
“We are always available — 24/7 and 365,” she said. “We are available at any time.”
———
For more information on the River City Domestic Violence Center’s COVID response and available resources, visit https://www.yanktondomesticviolencecenter.com/covid-19-safety.html. The crisis line can be reached at (605) 665-1448.
