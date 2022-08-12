MENNO — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) advises travelers of an upcoming road closure on U.S. Highway 18 from the James River to the west edge of Menno beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17.

Work includes the replacement of a several existing culverts, reconstruction of the roadway grade, and placement of an interim gravel surfacing. The road closure is estimated to last one month.

