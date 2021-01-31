South Dakota reported 179 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The three deaths raised the state toll to 1,778. No deaths were reported in the Yankton area.
Yankton County recorded six new cases, three new recoveries and one new hospitalization. The number of active cases climbed to 59.
Also locally, Union County reported 11 new infections. Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+5), Clay (+2) and Hutchinson (+1) counties in South Dakota and Dixon (+3) and Knox (+1) counties in Nebraska. Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday amended Cedar County’s case total downward by one.
Other South Dakota statistics reports by the DOH Sunday included:
• Total Cases — 108,250 (+179: 132 confirmed, 47 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,833 (-61);
• Recoveries — 103,639 (+238);
• Hospitalizations — 6,290 ever hospitalized (+4); 125 currently hospitalized (-20);
• Testing — 1,367 new tests processed; 996 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 99,560 total vaccinations (+2,145); 71,025 individuals vaccinated (+1,575).
In Nebraska, the DHHS late Saturday reported 341 new infections, while the death toll was amended downward by one to 1,920.
Other state statistics included:
• Total Cases — 190,570 (+341);
• Recoveries — 135,957 (+1,465 from Thursday);
• Hospitalizations — 5,796 ever hospitalized (+21); 325 currently hospitalized (-16);
• Testing — 15,636 new tests processed; 4,048 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 180,842 (+10,410 from Friday).
