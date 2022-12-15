PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) is partnering with Count the Kicks, an evidence-based stillbirth prevention campaign, to educate expectant parents in South Dakota about the importance of tracking a baby’s movements daily in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Stillbirth is a national public health crisis. For South Dakota families, one in every 170 pregnancies end in stillbirth and families in the state are 10 times more likely to lose a baby to stillbirth than to SIDS.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.