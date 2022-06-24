The following American Legion Auxiliary members received their continuing Membership Awards at the Meeting on Monday June 20, 2022:
Dolores Feilmeier: 1997-2022/Twenty-five years;
Naomi Somer: 1982-2022/Forty years;
Mary Hibbs: 2002-2022/Twenty years;
Amanda Johnson: 1997-2022/Twenty-five years;
Sandy Johnson: 2002-2022/Twenty Years;
Helena Simpson: 1982-2022/Forty Years;
Twila Stibral: 1982-2022/Forty Years.
———
Not pictured: Shelly DeBoer: 2002-2022/Twenty Years.
Marcella Brown: 1992-2022/Thirty Years;
Jacque Duncan: 1982-2022/Forty Years;
Gladys Hasker: 1982-2022/Forty years (deceased);
Betty Rhoades: 1962-2022/Sixty years.
