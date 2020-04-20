There have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff or inmates at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Yankton, according to a representative for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.
However, all U.S. prisons, including FPC Yankton, have been operating under enhanced protocols since the pandemic began.
According to the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) Coronavirus webpage, there were 497 federal inmates and 319 BOP staff who tested positive for COVID-19 nationwide as of Monday. Also, a total of 205 inmates and 33 staff had recovered from the virus, which has claimed the lives of 22 federal inmates since the beginning of the pandemic. No BOP staff members’ deaths have been attributed the disease.
Inquiries to local officials were referred to national offices.
The current plan for federal prisons is being implemented by the Bureau of prisons on a national level, and so includes changes and procedures implemented in the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Yankton, Sue Allison, a spokesperson for the BOP in Washington, told the Press & Dakotan.
“All facilities are implementing the BOP’s guidance on mitigating the spread of COVID-19,” Allison said. “The BOP has been coordinating our COVID-19 efforts since January 2020.”
Guidance is being furnished by subject-matter experts, both internal and external to the agency, as well as guidance and directives from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Vice President, she said.
“The first phases of our nationwide action plan were vital steps essential to slowing the spread of the virus,” Allison said. “These actions included establishing a task force to begin strategic planning and building on our already existing procedures for managing pandemics.”
Actions taken per the task force’s recommendations included limiting facility-to-facility transfers, and other inmate movement, as well as implementing screening, quarantine and isolation procedures, she said.
“In addition, we suspended social and legal visits, cancelled staff training and travel, limited access for contractors and volunteers, and established enhanced screening for staff and inmates, including temperature checks,” Allison said. “We began inventorying sanitation, cleaning and medical supplies, and procuring additional supplies of these items.
All of these actions were carried out with the goal of reducing the risk of introducing and spreading the virus inside our facilities.
All federal prison facilities have set aside areas for quarantining and isolation. Also, the prisons have been well stocked with soap, cleaning supplied, PPE and cloth masks as recommended by the CDC.
“Symptomatic or positive staff self-quarantine at their homes,” Allison said. “Inmates are treated at the institution unless medical staff determines they require hospitalization. All symptomatic inmates are treated per CDC guidelines.”
This month, all BOP institutions were placed on enhanced modified operations, she said.
“Enhanced modified operations are not a lockdown, but rather a means to minimize inmate movement, to minimize congregate gathering and maximize social distancing among the inmate population,” Allison said. “Inmates are limited in their movements within the institution, with inmate movement in small numbers authorized for access to the commissary, laundry, showers, telephone and electronic messaging, medical and mental health care and some essential work details or work assignments.”
Symptomatic inmates are not placed on any work details or work assignments, she said.
In an effort to compensate inmates for the lack of in-person visits, the BOP increased monthly telephone minutes for all inmates from 300 to 500 minutes. Telephone calls are free to inmates for the duration of the COVID-19 emergency, though collect calls will still be charged to the receiving phone number. Also, inmate mail is distributed daily, she said.
Due to the restrictions of the BOP’s COVID-19 action plan, BOP movement nationwide is down 87% from this time last year, Allison said.
“However, the BOP is required to accept inmates awaiting trial remanded to our custody,” Allison said. “We must also accept newly-convicted inmates for service of their sentence. To be clear, while the BOP can control and limit its intra-agency movements, we have no authority to refuse inmates brought to us by the US Marshals Service.”
Also, inmates being released or transferring from BOP facilities to the community are placed in quarantine for 14 days prior to their scheduled departure from the institution. Meanwhile, prison officials are trying to keep staff in place to slow the spread of the disease, she said.
“We understand these are stressful times for both staff and inmates,” Allison said. “The local Crisis Support Team (CST) has been activated at many BOP facilities, checking on the welfare of staff. On Friday, April 3, 2020, BOP activated a nationwide 24-hour support line for all staff.”
The support line offers an outlet for staff to openly and anonymously discuss their concerns, receive support and engage in problem solving. The Employee Assistance Program (EAP), which is offered in coordination with Federal Occupational Health in the Department of Health and Human Services, is also available to staff. EAP provides free confidential counseling services via licensed, certified professional counselors. EAP services are available 24 hours a day for staff and their families.
“We are deeply concerned for the health and welfare of those inmates who are entrusted to our care, and for our staff, their families, and the communities we live and work in,” Allison said “It is our highest priority to continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities.”
Follow Cora Van Olson/P&D on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.