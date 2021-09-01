100 Years Ago
Friday, September 2, 1921
• A saddled horse became frightened at passing shadows this afternoon and broke from his moorings on Douglas Avenue near Fourth street. He was persuaded of his error before going far.
• Loading of the caisson for Pier 3 with concrete was pushed this week, the report notes, until Wednesday. Concreting was then stopped, air taken off the caisson and the pressure men laid off. Temporary repairs which had previously been made to the steam tractor did not hold, and it was necessary to send to Sioux City for new wheels and axles.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 2, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, September 2, 1971
• Perhaps one school stole the other’s colors as both wear the same – red and white, but whatever the reason Vermillion and Yankton are tremendous rivals and Friday night’s clash at Vermillion won’t do the rift between the student bodies a bit of good. The annual game is a proof-of-the pudding session as both coaches get a good look at their personnel under fire.
• Gary Puckett and the Union Gap take the stage at the Nebraska State Fair Thursday night in the initial grandstand show of the fair, which runs through Sept. 8. Jim Nabors, Merle Haggard, the Cowsills and the Doodletown Pipers are among the grandstand headliners.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 2, 1996
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.