District 18: Auch, Cwach Recount Looms
enterlinedesign - stock.adobe.co

The incumbents in District 18’s legislative races held early leads as results slowly rolled in Tuesday night.

In the Senate race, incumbent Jean Hunhoff (R) got off to a big lead over Democratic challenger Fred Bender. Hunhoff promoted her years of service and fiscal experience, while Bender had called for change and different voices at the GOP-dominated capital.

