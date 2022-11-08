District 18: Auch, Cwach Recount Looms

The incumbents in District 18’s legislative races held early leads as results slowly rolled in Tuesday night.
In the Senate race, incumbent Jean Hunhoff (R) got off to a big lead over Democratic challenger Fred Bender. Hunhoff promoted her years of service and fiscal experience, while Bender had called for change and different voices at the GOP-dominated capital.
In the House contest, incumbents Mike Stevens (R) and Ryan Cwach (D) were holding leads in early voting against challengers Julie Auch (R) and Jay Williams (D).
By 10:15 p.m., the S.D. Secretary of State website showed Stevens and Auch as the winners, and Cwach as a close third, with a possible recount in play for that race.
During the campaign the candidates differed on such issues as the legalization of recreational marijuana and the elimination of taxes of food in the state.
Gov. Kristi Noem told supporters on a recent visit to Yankton that the food tax repeal is on her agenda and that the state will not suffer any income loss as a result. By about 10 p.m., The Associated Press declared Noem as the victor of the Governor’s race, winning her a second and final term.
Recreational marijuana was also on the ballot Tuesday with 55% of voters against by late evening. Medicaid eligibility took off with 55% of voters coming out in support early. The final tallies of both these races were not available at press time.
The challengers faced the tall task of defeating three incumbents, two of who have many years of service, and the third multiple terms.
As of 10 p.m. the results were as follows:
• Race for District 18 State Representative, precincts fully reported: 6 / 8: Ryan D. Cwach — 4,508 votes, 28%; Jay Williams — 1,895 votes, 12%; Julie Auch — 4,663 votes, 29%; Mike Stevens — 5,228 votes, 32%, with total votes at 16,294.
• Race for District 18 State Senator, Precincts Fully: 6 / 8: Fredrick Bender — 2,948 votes, 36%; Jean M. Hunhoff — 5,336 votes, 64%, with total votes at 8,284.
