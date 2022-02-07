Yankton High School’s one-act play production earned a Superior Play rating in Class AA at the South Dakota State One-Act Play Festival, held this past weekend in Rapid City.
The YHS presented “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” It was directed by Keith Goeden and Sarah Brandt.
Also, Yankton won a Class AA Superior Ensembles rating for the “London Ensemble” (Hannah Tramp, Gianna Hans, Jasmin Pietz, Ivie Golvan, Jasmin Dockendorf and Landon Hans.
Winning Class AA Superior Individual honors from Yankton were Madison Reisner, Cora Johnson, Elisha Swenson, Olivia Hunhoff, Allie Taggert and Ryan Staplish.
In Class A, Dakota Valley won a Superior Play rating for its production of “The Chair Play,” and Elk Point-Jefferson captured a Superior Rating for its production of “Every Play You Read in High School.”
Dakota Valley also won a Class A Superior Ensembles rating. The cast included Grace Powell, Austyn Koedam, Aiden Keenan, Billy LaCroix, Tavone Keomanyvong, Lexi Squier, Josh Machan, Claire Maeschen, Payton Machan, Yeva Popova, Esther Rodriguez, Wynsloe Orr, Allyson Williams, Aurora Armstrong, Nathan Romero and Lily Smith.
The following Elk Point-Jefferson actors win Class A Superior Individual ratings: Libby Wright, Abby Olson, Jacob Peirce, Nicole Wells and Caleb Niles
In Class B, Avon won a Superior Play rating for its production of “The Empty Chair.” Noah Watchorn and Caleb Wallinga of Avon won Superior Individual ratings.
Also, Alexa Gortmaker of Marion of a Class B Superior Individual rating.
